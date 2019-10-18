McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter Sells 1,275 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MCK stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.26. 3,187,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,306. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $133.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,321,000 after buying an additional 727,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,851,000 after buying an additional 177,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,446,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,734,000 after buying an additional 33,578 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 573.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,478,000 after buying an additional 1,542,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

