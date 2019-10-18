McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter Sells 1,275 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $191,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $191,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
MCK stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.26. 3,187,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,306. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $152.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $133.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,321,000 after buying an additional 727,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,851,000 after buying an additional 177,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,446,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,734,000 after buying an additional 33,578 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 573.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,478,000 after buying an additional 1,542,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
