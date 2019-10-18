McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,614,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,583,000 after purchasing an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,242,000 after purchasing an additional 68,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,410,000 after purchasing an additional 67,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.86. 34,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,065. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.55.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.4507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.