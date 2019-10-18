McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,763,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,779,000 after acquiring an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,249,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,739,000 after acquiring an additional 50,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after acquiring an additional 186,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.95.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $102.61. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $78.67 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

