Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,344,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $696,550.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,568 shares of company stock worth $6,837,472. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

