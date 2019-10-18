Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MAXR. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

MAXR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. 1,080,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,363. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $448.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 64.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 883,540 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,956,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after acquiring an additional 266,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,775,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after acquiring an additional 101,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

