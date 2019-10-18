Maverick Chain Market Capitalization Hits $553,301.00 (MVC)

Maverick Chain (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Maverick Chain has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Maverick Chain has a total market capitalization of $553,301.00 and approximately $5,407.00 worth of Maverick Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg and DEx.top.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00228312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.47 or 0.01145901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00088969 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,936,231 tokens. Maverick Chain’s official website is www.mvchain.net . Maverick Chain’s official Twitter account is @MaverickChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maverick Chain is /r/MaverickChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maverick Chain

Maverick Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maverick Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maverick Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

