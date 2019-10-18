Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 77,274 shares during the period.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 125,050 shares of company stock worth $89,242 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on MTNB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

MTNB opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.