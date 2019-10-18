Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Sells $2,103,162.12 in Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $2,103,162.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,015,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,236,567,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.16, for a total transaction of $2,097,882.72.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,890 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $4,323,033.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total transaction of $6,473,367.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.46, for a total transaction of $2,134,257.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total transaction of $4,218,429.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.81, for a total transaction of $2,240,389.50.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.12, for a total transaction of $2,234,904.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $2,204,694.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total transaction of $2,205,886.50.

MA opened at $277.13 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $282.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.05 and a 200-day moving average of $263.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

