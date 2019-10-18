Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Purchases New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,824,000 after purchasing an additional 232,463 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 33.0% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.1% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 9.5% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $759,087.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.25 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

