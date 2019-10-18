Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC Buys 2,173 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $234.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1,058.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $238.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.65.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

