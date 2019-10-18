Marshall Motor (LON:MMH) Trading Up 1.7%

Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (LON:MMH) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142.83 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 142.83 ($1.87), approximately 368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.50 ($1.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 144.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.80.

Get Marshall Motor alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Marshall Motor’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom. It sells new and used vehicles; and provides after sales services, such as servicing, body shop repairs, and parts sales. The company's retail automobile brands include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Ford, CUPRA, Ford Vans, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz Commercials, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Seat, SKODA, Smart, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercials, and Volvo.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Marshall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.