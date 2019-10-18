MARK.SPACE (MRK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $142.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded down 28.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX, BTC-Alpha and Liquid. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $142.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013125 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000464 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001125 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 85.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MRK uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, IDEX, COSS and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

