Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.99

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.99 and traded as high as $29.22. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 337,316 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.97.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc will post 1.4389895 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 84.88%.

In other news, Senior Officer Deborah Keenan Simpson sold 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total value of C$1,055,442.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,423,091.03.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

