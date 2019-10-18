Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) PT Lowered to C$40.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MFI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Shares of TSE MFI traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.88. The stock had a trading volume of 168,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,704. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.76. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$26.05 and a twelve month high of C$35.81.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.4389895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Deborah Keenan Simpson sold 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total transaction of C$1,055,442.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,423,091.03.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.