Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.73

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.73 and traded as high as $6.57. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 82,700 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Beacon Securities raised shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.75.

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

