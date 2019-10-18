Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3,715.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 17,806.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 92.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,898,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $676,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $178.11 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.14 and its 200 day moving average is $171.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

