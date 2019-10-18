Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

MGIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

MGIC stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.55 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,854,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 75,615 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 139,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

