Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Viacom were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viacom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,525,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,488 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Viacom by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,035,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,880,000 after purchasing an additional 90,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Viacom by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,738,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,401,000 after buying an additional 77,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viacom by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,429,000 after buying an additional 4,290,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Viacom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,081,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,775,000 after buying an additional 219,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIAB. BidaskClub lowered Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Viacom from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viacom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAB opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Viacom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Viacom’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Viacom Profile

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

