Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 95.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Brunswick by 25.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 71.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.31 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

BC opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $61.34.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In other news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

