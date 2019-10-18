Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,476,695 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,464,000 after buying an additional 137,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,340,000 after buying an additional 89,022 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 553,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 71,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 80,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. ValuEngine raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Globus Medical from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $2,466,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.