Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Entegris by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $48.51 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.02 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. CL King began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Entegris to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 24,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,076,953.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,453 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

