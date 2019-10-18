Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 84.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,687 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BCE by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,074,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after buying an additional 664,567 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,317,000 after buying an additional 99,680 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.15%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.