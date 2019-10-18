Lydian International (TSE:LYD) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 553,285 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 637,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37.

Lydian International (TSE:LYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.02 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lydian International Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

