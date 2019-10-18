LUXCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,177.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 18th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $2,177.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,602,915 coins and its circulating supply is 6,602,915 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

