Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,306 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $227.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley set a $176.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,295.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total transaction of $30,005,116.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $204.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $205.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.