LRM Coin (LRM) Hits One Day Volume of $3.00

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded up 158.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, LRM Coin has traded up 136.2% against the US dollar. LRM Coin has a total market cap of $2,577.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LRM Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge, STEX and Graviex.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00227091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.01130666 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00029424 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00090190 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LRM Coin

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin . LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com

Buying and Selling LRM Coin

LRM Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex, CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

