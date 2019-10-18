Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.96.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rudd International Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.55. 123,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,489. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.