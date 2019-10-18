Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,627.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including CoinMex, DragonEX, Gate.io and IDAX. Over the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $1,627.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00228629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.01147237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org

Loopring [NEO] Token Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, IDAX, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

