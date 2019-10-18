Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Longwen Group (OTCMKTS:LWLW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:LWLW opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Longwen Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Longwen Group Company Profile

Longwen Group Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek new business opportunities. Previously, it was involved in providing products for the protection of people against electromagnetic waves emitted from mobile phones. The company was formerly known as Allied Ventures Holdings Corp.

