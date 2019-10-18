Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) & Eldorado Gold (OTCMKTS:EGO) Critical Analysis

Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Loncor Resources has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Loncor Resources and Eldorado Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loncor Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 0 7 2 0 2.22

Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential downside of 19.92%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Loncor Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Loncor Resources and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loncor Resources N/A -3.24% -3.11% Eldorado Gold -84.44% -1.42% -1.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Loncor Resources and Eldorado Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loncor Resources N/A N/A -$670,000.00 N/A N/A Eldorado Gold $459.00 million 2.68 -$361.88 million ($0.17) -45.56

Loncor Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eldorado Gold.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Loncor Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Loncor Resources Company Profile

Loncor Resources Inc., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Ngayu gold project comprising 12 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 960 square kilometers in the Tshopo Province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the North Kivu project, which consists of 47 exploration permits that cover an area of approximately 13,000 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company was formerly known as Nevada Bob's International Inc. and changed its name to Loncor Resources Inc. in November 2008. Loncor Resources Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil. It also holds 95% interests in Olympias gold mine, Stratoni silver-lead-zinc mine, and Skouries gold-copper project in Greece; and 80.5% interests in Certej gold-silver project in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

