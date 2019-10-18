Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $513.14

Shares of Lok’n Store Group Plc (LON:LOK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $513.14 and traded as low as $522.00. Lok’n Store Group shares last traded at $527.00, with a volume of 9,737 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Lok’n Store Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Lok'n Store Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 537.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.56.

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'n Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'n Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.