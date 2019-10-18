LogisCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3,502.00 (LGS)

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded 670.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 18th. One LogisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. LogisCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,502.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LogisCoin has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00228616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.01137840 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029564 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00089236 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LogisCoin Profile

LogisCoin’s total supply is 2,351,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,351,213 coins. The official website for LogisCoin is logiscoin.cc . LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin

LogisCoin Coin Trading

LogisCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LogisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LogisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

