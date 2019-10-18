Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,867,863,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,256,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,440,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,455,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.64.

LMT stock opened at $379.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $241.18 and a 1 year high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

