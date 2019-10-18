Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.64.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,945. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $385.81 and a 200-day moving average of $357.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

