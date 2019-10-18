LINA (LINA) Price Hits $0.0692 on Top Exchanges

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last seven days, LINA has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. LINA has a total market cap of $18.84 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can now be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00228629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.53 or 0.01147237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089343 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,186,342 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

