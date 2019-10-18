Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $3.70 to $4.10. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. 7,171,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 713% from the previous session’s volume of 881,642 shares.The stock last traded at $3.75 and had previously closed at $3.12.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.70 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas Marth purchased 21,550 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $355.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.