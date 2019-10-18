Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LMB. TheStreet lowered shares of Limbach from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Limbach to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Limbach stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.75. Limbach has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $132.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.00 million. Limbach had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limbach will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Limbach in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,399 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Limbach by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 61,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

