Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.72% of Lifetime Brands worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W raised its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 220,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 231,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 174,227 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.44 million, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Lifetime Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $142.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lifetime Brands Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Lifetime Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

