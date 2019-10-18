Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.19

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 19129 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $985.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.43.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $542.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.21 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In other news, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $241,579.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $69,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

