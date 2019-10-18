Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.28

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $6.40. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 4,037 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 275,086 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 989,013 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 104,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 42.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 245,045 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 72,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,840,704 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $348,000. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

