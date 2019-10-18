LexAurum Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Target by 309.7% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.87.

Target stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.11. The company had a trading volume of 889,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,176. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.