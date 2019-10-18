LexAurum Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,219,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 197,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.15. The stock had a trading volume of 50,034 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.3671 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

