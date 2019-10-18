LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $7.38 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 4.4% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.50 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 193,356 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.1069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

