LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 1,625 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 1.33% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. 3D Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,073,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,267.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 249.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the period. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,202,000.

Shares of JMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 4,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,488. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $50.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

