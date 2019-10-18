Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 158 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research set a $74.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

