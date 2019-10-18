Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.99

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.99 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 15268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.73.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Lennar alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.27. Lennar had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving Bolotin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $294,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,126 shares of company stock worth $2,954,819. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Lennar by 183.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 244.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Lennar by 79.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 499.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.