LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Raised to Strong-Buy at First Analysis

First Analysis upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $34.48 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $673.51 million, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 23,905 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $843,129.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,060.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,654 shares of company stock worth $4,423,865 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,741,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,719,000 after purchasing an additional 42,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 386,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 232,351 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 305,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,759 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.