Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.58 million, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 2.51.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.97 million for the quarter. Leju had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Leju worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

