Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.58 million, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 2.51.
Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.97 million for the quarter. Leju had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.73%.
About Leju
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.
