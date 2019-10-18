Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 6,829 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 199,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,080 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 177,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,356. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.07.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

