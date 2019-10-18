Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

LAWS has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lawson Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

LAWS stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $363.71 million, a PE ratio of 54.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.35). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

